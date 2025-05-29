Over 81,000 govt-sponsored Pakistani Hajj pilgrims reach KSA

Over 81,000 Pakistani Hajj 2025 pilgrims sponsored under the government scheme have reached Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, a total of 81,950 government-sponsored pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia through 319 Hajj flights so far.

Hajj 2025 flight operations from Pakistan will continue until May 31, while the arrival of pilgrims residing in Madinah to Makkah will also proceed until the same date.

Preparations for pilgrims’ accommodation in Mina and Arafat have entered the final phase.

The Ministry further stated that a comprehensive operational strategy has been developed in coordination with relevant Hajj establishments (Maktabs) to manage pilgrims’ movement during the days of Hajj 2025.

In light of extreme weather conditions, Saudi authorities have issued special guidelines to ensure the safety and well-being of all pilgrims.

Earlier, the Saudi Ministry of Interior announced a series of stringent penalties targeting individuals who attempt to perform Hajj 2025 without the required permit, as well as those who facilitate such violations.

The measures enforced from the first of Dhul-Qi’dah will remain intact until the 14th of Dhul-Hijjah.

Under the new regulations, individuals caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a valid permit would face fines of up to SAR 20,000.

This penalty also applies to holders of all types of visit visas who enter or stay in Makkah or the holy sites during the restricted period without proper authorization.