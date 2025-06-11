Pakistan’s first Hajj flight arrived at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The first post-Hajj 2025 flight carrying 307 Pakistani pilgrims landed at Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-732 departed from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah at 8:50 PM local time and arrived in Islamabad at 3:50 AM, according to Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs Dr. Syed Ata Ur Rehman.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhary welcomed the pilgrims at the airport. The operation, which began today, will continue with additional flights landing across Pakistan. A third flight is scheduled to arrive in Lahore at 11:50 AM, followed by a fourth flight in Islamabad at 12:10 PM, a fifth in Multan at 12:35 PM, and a sixth in Karachi at 1:35 PM, as per Civil Aviation Authority sources. A seventh flight is expected in Lahore at 2:30 PM.

The first flight from Madinah, PIA’s PK-7030, is set to depart for Lahore on June 12 at 3:30 PM, carrying approximately 307 pilgrims and arriving at 10:30 PM. The Hajj operation will conclude on July 10 with the final flight, PK-7094, bringing 437 pilgrims from Madinah to Islamabad at 12:30 PM.

Read More: Pilgrims head home after Hajj 2025’s safety overhaul

Over the next month, 342 flights operated by PIA, private airlines, and Saudi carriers will transport 88,390 pilgrims under the government scheme back to Pakistan. Dr. Syed Ata Ur Rehman noted that more than 115,000 Pakistanis performed Hajj this year under both government and private schemes. The Pakistan Hajj Mission has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the smooth and safe return of all pilgrims.