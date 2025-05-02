Hajj 2025: PIA’s first flight departs from Karachi with 397 passengers

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has officially commenced its pre-Hajj 2025 flight operation from Karachi, with the first flight PK-743 carrying 397 pilgrims departing for Madinah early Monday morning.

PIA’s Chief Operating Officer Khurram Mushtaq and other officials bid farewell to the pilgrims at the airport.

According to a PIA spokesperson, more than 2,500 pilgrims from across the country have already been transported to Saudi Arabia through PIA flights.

The national flag carrier is utilizing Boeing 777 and Airbus A320 aircraft for the Hajj operation.

Over 7,200 pilgrims will be flown from Karachi to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the ongoing Hajj 2025 season.

In the first phase, all flights from Pakistan will arrive in Madinah, while in the second phase, Hajj flights will operate to Jeddah. Overall, PIA aims to transport around 35,200 government-sponsored pilgrims to the holy land.

Read more: Hajj 2025: Pakistani pilgrims get warm welcome upon arrival in Madinah

PIA’s pre-Hajj operations will continue until May 31, the spokesperson added.

Saudi govt announces penalties

The Saudi Ministry of Interior announced a series of stringent penalties targeting individuals who attempt to perform Hajj without the required permit, as well as those who facilitate such violations.

The measures will be enforced from the first of Dhul-Qi’dah until the 14th of Dhul-Hijjah.

Under the new regulations, individuals caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a valid permit will face fines of up to SAR 20,000. This penalty also applies to holders of all types of visit visas who enter or stay in Makkah or the holy sites during the restricted period without proper authorization.

Stricter penalties are set for facilitators: a fine of up to SAR 100,000 will be imposed on anyone who sponsors a visit visa for an individual who violates the Hajj permit regulations. The same penalty applies to those who transport, shelter, or assist visit visa holders in reaching or staying in Makkah and the holy sites.