Hajj 2025: Pilgrims to perform Waqoof-e-Arafa today

Millions of Hujjaj have reached Maidan-e-Arafat today to perform the Rukn-e-Azm of Hajj, Waqoof-e-Arafa.

The pilgrims will listen Hajj sermon which is to be translated in a number of languages including Urdu.

They will offer Zohr and Asr prayers simultaneously and spend the whole day in prayers, Wazaif and Talbia.

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah and Minister of Health Fahad AlJalajel visited Arafat on Wednesday to inspect the elaborate arrangements and preparations made to extend the best possible services and facilities for the Hajj 2025 pilgrims.

Al-Rabiah carried out a field inspection tour of various locations within the holy sites, as part of the ongoing preparations for the Hajj 2025. He examined readiness of pilgrims’ camps, facilities, and services before pilgrims commence their movement to Arafat for the most important ritual of Hajj.

The tour included a detailed field visit to assess Arafat’s readiness to receive pilgrims. The minister reviewed the efficiency of the camps, accommodation facilities, and logistical services, as well as the integrated health, technical, and service equipment—all to guarantee the smooth and safe performance of rituals.

Read more: Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia to broadcast ‘Arafat Sermon’ in 35 languages

Al-Rabiah also closely followed the progress of the shading and cooling project for the courtyards surrounding the Namirah Mosque. This project stands as one of the unique initiatives dedicated to improving the environment in Arafat, covering an area of 85,000 square meters.

It incorporates 320 canopies and 350 misting fans to provide a pleasant atmosphere, in addition to the planting of 2,000 trees in the eastern courtyards to expand vegetation cover. A comprehensive infrastructure, including water and electricity networks, has been prepared to ensure the project’s sustainable operation.