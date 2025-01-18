New regulations for Hajj pilgrims with high-value packages

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued a circular to carry out a thorough investigation of individuals who are opting for expensive Hajj packages under the private Hajj 2025 scheme, ARY News reported.

As per the new guidelines, individuals who choose packages costing over Rs3 million will now have their Hajj process linked to security clearance.

The names of these pilgrims will be sent to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which will scrutinise their assets and tax records. In addition, security agencies will also assess their criminal and other records before providing clearance.

Once the relevant authorities grant clearance, those who have chosen packages above Rs3 million will be permitted to proceed with their Hajj 2025 pilgrimage.

Furthermore, companies offering these high-cost packages will be required to provide details of the Hajj packages. The Ministry of Religious Affairs will approve the details and expenses of such packages.

To ensure smooth coordination, the ministry has appointed Mohammad Hakeem Khattak as the focal person for this process. The new regulation is aimed at ensuring a more transparent and secure Hajj 2025 experience for those opting for expensive packages.

Earlier, the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) of Pakistan has finalised the mandatory training for intended pilgrims under the government Hajj 2025 scheme.

In a statement on Friday, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs said Hajj 2025 training will be provided at one hundred and forty seven locations across the country.

He said the first session of the training workshop will be held in Peshawar tomorrow.

The spokesperson said that the attendance of Hajj 2025 pilgrims will be ensured through QR code in Pak Haj mobile app.

He said that the overseas Pakistanis will receive training from the respective Haji Camps prior to the Hajj journey.

He said the first phase of mandatory Hajj training will be completed on 27th of next month.