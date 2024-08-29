Saudi Arabia issues new health advisory for Hajj 2025

In a bid to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims, the Saudi Arabia government has introduced strict health restrictions for those undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage in 2025.

According to a health advisory sent to Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs, only healthy and fit individuals will be permitted to travel for Hajj, while those with serious illnesses will be prohibited.

The advisory, issued by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, specifies that pilgrims with kidney, heart, lung, liver conditions, or cancer, as well as those with dementia, infectious diseases like TB, and children under 12 or pregnant women, will not be allowed to travel.

This decision has been made in light of the extreme weather conditions in Saudi Arabia during the Hajj season.

In addition to the health restrictions, pilgrims will also be required to receive vaccinations for meningitis, COVID-19, seasonal influenza, and polio.