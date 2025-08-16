Pakistan extends Hajj 2026 applications deadline

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Saturday announced a one-day extension in the deadline for submitting applications under the government’s Hajj 2026 scheme.

According to ministry spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, designated banks will continue receiving applications on Monday, August 18, under the “first-come, first-served” policy.

He said that more than 110,000 applications have been received over the past 12 days, while around 7,000 seats remain vacant under the official Hajj quota.

The spokesperson clarified that the extension applies only to bank submissions, as the online portal will close at midnight on August 16 and will not reopen.

He further added that once all available seats are filled, the receipt of applications will be stopped immediately.

This year’s government Hajj 2026 scheme offers two options: a long package of 38–42 days and a short package of 20–25 days.

The cost ranges between Rs1.15 million and Rs1.25 million, with an initial installment of Rs500,000 or Rs550,000—depending on the chosen package—required at the time of application. The remaining balance will be collected from November 1.

The ministry also clarified that overseas Pakistanis holding a valid Pakistani passport are eligible to apply.

Under the new policy, 70 percent of the quota is reserved for the government scheme and 30 percent for private tour operators.

Pakistan’s total Hajj quota stands at 179,210 pilgrims—119,210 under the government scheme and 60,000 for private operators—pending final approval by Saudi authorities.