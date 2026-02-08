Hajj 2026 biometric verification deadline ends today

ISLAMABAD: Today is the last day for the intending Hajj pilgrims to complete their biometric verification through the Saudi Visa Bio App.

According to Spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs, Hajj pilgrims can complete biometric verification at home using the Saudi Visa Bio App to avoid hassle.

The Ministry spokesperson says that Hajj visas will not be issued without biometrics, however, pilgrims over eighty years of age are exempted from biometrics.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia announced that visas for the Hajj 2026 (1447 AH) would begin to be issued on February 8.

The announcement forms part of a detailed operational calendar released by Hajj affairs offices, reflecting the ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance service readiness and streamline preparations ahead of the arrival of pilgrims in the Kingdom.

Preparations for the Hajj 2026 season began as early as June 8, 2025 (12 Dhu Al Hijjah 1446 AH), when preliminary planning documents were issued to Hajj affairs offices worldwide.

In early Safar, these offices were provided with detailed information on camps at the holy sites through the digital Nusk Masar platform, allowing additional time for planning, review and coordination.

Under the schedule, preparatory contracting for accommodation and core services will start on 1 Rabi Al Awwal 1447 AH, with October 12, 2025 set as the deadline for completing preparatory meetings, finalising operational data, and opening pilgrim registration in participating countries.

Jumada Al Awwal will see the signing of major service agreements and the launch of a Hajj services exhibition aimed at strengthening collaboration between government agencies and private-sector providers.