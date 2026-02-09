Hajj 2026 biometric verification deadline extended

Islamabad: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday announced an extension for the biometric verification deadline for Hajj 2026 through the Saudi Visa Bio App.

According to the ministry spokesperson, intending Hajj pilgrims can now complete their biometric verification via the Saudi Visa Bio App until February 17, 2026. Pilgrims can complete the process from home to avoid unnecessary travel or delays.

The spokesperson emphasised that Hajj visas will not be issued until biometric verification is completed. However, the pilgrims over 80 years of age are exempted from this requirement.

Pilgrims may also complete biometric verification at Saudi Tasheer Centres in six major cities, and they are advised to keep confirmation receipts or confirmation emails from these centres for record-keeping.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia has already begun issuing Hajj 2026 (1447 AH) visas from February 8.

Earlier, Pakistan formally requested Saudi Arabia to increase its Hajj 2026 quota to 230,000, in proportion to the country’s population, to allow more people to undertake the pilgrimage.

This was stated by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, while talking to the media in Islamabad today.

Answering a question, he said over 38000 intending pilgrims will travel from Islamabad under Route to Makkah project, while efforts are being made to expand this facility to Lahore. At present, the intending pilgrims are availing this facility at Islamabad and Karachi only.

The minister said the government has finalised arrangements for Hajj 2026 as per guidance of the Saudi Government.

Earlier, addressing participants of Hajj training session, the Minister said Saudi Arabia allocated a quota of 179,210 for Hajj 2026, of which around 118,000 seats have been reserved under the government scheme, while the rest has been allocated to the private tour operators.