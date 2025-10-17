Hajj 2026: Deadline for private scheme bookings extended

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ministry for Religious Affairs has extended the booking deadline for the Hajj 2026 pilgrimage under the private scheme from the original date of October 17, 2025, to October 22, 2025.

The Ministry has extended the deadline by five days, which means it will now end on October 22.

Approved Hajj operator companies have been issued instructions under Hajj Policy 2026 and the service provider agreement that the booking be completed by October 22.

It is pertinent to mention that a 60,000-seat quota has been fixed for Hajj under the private scheme.

As many as 55,500 aspiring pilgrims have completed the booking, whereas 4,500 seats are still vacant.

The spokesman of the Ministry has advised the aspirants of the sacred pilgrimage to confirm the approved operators on the Ministry’s website.

It further recommends paying all the fees to the companies through banking channels and asking for a receipt and a copy of the Hajj agreement.

Pilgrims should check their data and booking details on the Ministry’s website and the Pak Hajj mobile app.

Earlier, the Ministry of Religious Affairs announced that applications for the Private Hajj Scheme 2026 are now open, bringing relief and opportunity for thousands of intending pilgrims.

According to official details, a total of 37,903 new pilgrims will be able to submit their applications under the Private Hajj Scheme this year.

In addition, 22,097 pilgrims who were unable to perform Hajj last year have already been re-registered to ensure they get priority this time.

The Ministry clarified that private Hajj operators are required to submit affidavits confirming the registration of last year’s left-over pilgrims.

These operators have also been instructed to give priority to those individuals before accommodating new applicants.

The quota for private Hajj operators has been fixed at 60,000 pilgrims. Out of this, 22,096 pilgrims from last year will be facilitated first, while 37,903 new applicants will also be able to proceed for Hajj, according to sources.

Earlier, the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MORA) had officially finalised the application process for Pakistan’s Government Hajj Scheme 2026.

According to the ministry’s resources, a total of 118,060 applications were received from different parts of the country, marking the end of this year’s submission phase.

The application process was concluded in just 17 days, earlier than in previous years, due to the high number of applicants, despite applications being accepted online and through banks on a first-come, first-served basis.

People submitted their applications for both short and long Hajj trips, indicating their different preferences.

The ministry has now stopped accepting more applications for Hajj Scheme 2026. However, until the application process was concluded, many applications were still being submitted.

As per the official guidelines, the first instalment, which is about 50 percent of the total cost for Hajj, has already been received from applicants.

The second payment will be due starting November 1, 2025, and will cover the rest of the expenses.

According to the experts, the cost under the government program will total around PKR 1.15 million to PKR 1.25 million, depending on where the applicants are from and how long they stay.