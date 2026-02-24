Hajj 2026 Goes Paperless: Ministry Announces Full Digitalization of Operations

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to fully digitalize Hajj operations for 2026, ARY News reported.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Information Technology on Tuesday to facilitate the digitalization process.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf and Federal Minister of Information Technology Shiza Fatima were in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf stated that the Hajj process is being made more transparent and accessible.

He noted that the digital system will eliminate unnecessary delays and human errors, adding that the initiative will help Pakistan meet international standards.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Shiza Fatima added that a complete end-to-end digital system will be introduced.

She highlighted that a simple, user-friendly online Hajj portal will be established.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Religious Affairs stated that the portal will foster better communication between stakeholders and ensure that all deadlines set by Saudi Arabia are strictly met.