Hajj 2026: Ministry issues biometric verification update

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Religious Affair and Inter-religious Harmony on Wednesday instructed the Hajj pilgrims to complete biometric process for the visa processing till February 8 at all cost , ARY News reported.

In its statement the spokesman of the Ministry has said that the pilgrims can approach their respective banks for the biometric while those pilgrims having difficulties in confirmation of their thump impression in the modern Saudi Visa BioApp or registration whiling siting in home as many as six Tashir centres have been established in the country for their facilitation.

The statement urged that the pilgrims first priority should be “Saudi Visa Bio” app while the app can be downloaded from mobile play store easily.

Giving instruction of registering on the Saudi Visa Bio App the ministry apprised that

First

Register yourself on the APP through an e-mail.

Second

Scan your passport, take your selfie and roll your thumb impression

Third

After all three you will receive an confirmation mail and keep this email saved for remaining process if any pilgrim facing difficulty in using the app by yourself then approach your bank taking help.

The Ministry clarified that visa can’t be granted without biometric verification. In case you are not able to register yourself through the APP then approach six Tashir centres across the country.

These centres are as follows.

1- Islamabad G-9 Centre, Awami Trade Center,Third floor.

2- Lahore The Enterprise Building, Thokar Niyaz Baig, Multan road.

3- Karachi Block A, ground floor, FTC building Shahra-e-Faisal

4- Peshawar Al Haj Tower, third floor, Main University road.

5- Multan Crystal Mall, Second floor, near Usmanabad Colony, Bosin road

6- Quetta, Maymar Plaza, Khojak road, Quetta Cant

Timings of Tasir Centres

People can visit these centres from 1 pm to 5 pm from Monday to Friday

The Ministry has directed the pilgrims to avoid any difficulty complete the biometric verification proces before deadline of February 8.,