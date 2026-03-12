Hajj 2026: Pakistan completes visa process of 90 per cent pilgrims

Pakistan has completed the visa process of 90 per cent of Hajj 2026 pilgrims, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

As per details, the Ministry of Religious Affairs Pakistan announced that the visa issuance process for Hajj 2026 is underway, with 90 per cent of pilgrim applications already processed.

According to a ministry spokesperson, the Hajj flight operation from Pakistan is scheduled to commence on 18 April. The spokesperson assured that despite the ongoing regional conflict, the Hajj operation will proceed smoothly, with no expected disruptions.

The ministry added that it is maintaining full coordination with Saudi authorities to ensure the safety and convenience of all pilgrims.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s Hajj 2026 operation is scheduled to officially commence on 18 April, with the first flight carrying pilgrims to Saudi Arabia the same day, ministry sources said.

In the initial phase, flights will depart from Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, and Multan, with full details of individual flights to be shared with pilgrims next week.

Under the Hajj 2026 scheme, a total of 468 flights will transport 119,000 pilgrims from Pakistan.

On the first day, four flights will depart for Medina, while flights to Jeddah are set to begin from 4 May. The final flight of the operation is scheduled for 21 May.

Hajj 2026 flights will operate from eight major cities across the country, including 129 flights from Islamabad, 124 from Karachi, 104 from Lahore, 34 from Multan, 26 from Sialkot, 23 from Faisalabad, 18 from Quetta, and five from Sukkur.

Authorities are finalising arrangements to ensure the operation is conducted in an organised and timely manner, providing smooth travel for all pilgrims.