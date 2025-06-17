Hajj 2026: Pakistan likely to begin early registration

Pakistan is likely to begin early registration for Hajj 2026, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing well-informed sources.

As per details, preparations are underway to launch the registration process for Hajj 2026 within the next four to five days,

Sources in the Ministry of Religious Affairs said that early registration mandatory for all intending pilgrims under both government and private schemes.

An official advertisement announcing the start of registration is expected shortly.

Applicants will be required to submit a specified token amount along with their registration forms. This token money will later be adjusted against the total Hajj expenses.

Registration will be facilitated through authorized banks across the country. After completing the registration, applicants will have the option to choose between the government and private Hajj 2026 schemes.

Sources confirmed that those who missed out under the private scheme this year must also register anew. The registration is being carried out under directives from the Saudi government, which will allocate Hajj quotas based on these registrations.

It is worth mentioning here that this year, 1,673,230 pilgrims globally participated in the Hajj, with 1,506,576 international pilgrims arriving from 171 different countries.

According to Saudi Arabia records, 166,654 domestic pilgrims participated Hajj this year, creating one of the most balanced gender ratios in Hajj history, with 877,841 men and 795,389 women.

Saudi officials applied comprehensive cooling strategies following last year’s tragic 1,301 death toll due to intense temperatures reaching 51.8°C (125°F).