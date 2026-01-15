Pakistan requests Saudi Arabia to increase Hajj 2026 quota

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has formally requested the Saudi Arabia to increase its Hajj 2026 quota to 230,000, in proportion to the country’s population, to allow more people to undertake the pilgrimage.

This was stated by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, while talking to the media in Islamabad today.

Answering a question, he said over 38000 intending pilgrims will travel from Islamabad under Route to Makkah project, while efforts are being made to expand this facility to Lahore. At present, the intending pilgrims are availing this facility at Islamabad and Karachi only.

The minister said the government has finalized arrangements for Hajj 2026 as per guidance of the Saudi Government.

Earlier, addressing participants of Hajj training session, the Minister said Saudi Arabia allocated a quota of 179,210 for Hajj 2026, of which around 118,000 seats have been reserved under the government scheme, while the rest has been allocated to the private tour operators.

The Minister said that the trainings were made mandatory to ensure that intending pilgrims are fully aware of Hajj rituals and administrative procedures.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said the first phase of Hajj training programs will continue across the country until February.

He said over 450,000 applications received for Hajj registration this year, showing growing public trust in the government.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf also shared that during his previous visits on the occasion of Hajj, he did not avail any official protocol. He also urged Khuddam-ul-Hujjaj Nazims to serve guests of Allah Almighty in an efficient manner.

He said he will also remain present in Saudi Arabia to address any complaint of the Hujjaj.