Hajj 2026: Important update announced for Pakistani pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Religious Affairs of Pakistan has made it mandatory for Hajj 2026 pilgrims to fill out a medical questionnaire through the “Pak Hajj” mobile application, setting a deadline of Friday, March 27 2026.

According to a spokesperson of the Ministry for Religious Affairs, all pilgrims have been instructed to fill out the medical form within the given timeframe.

He said that the questionnaire is designed to help authorities provide coordinated and improved healthcare services during the Hajj 2026. Pilgrims are required to respond to a series of health-related questions with “yes” or “no”.

The form includes details about key medical conditions such as blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, asthma, arthritis and thyroid disorders.

Authorities warned that failure to submit the medical form on time could result in complications during travel arrangements.

The mobile application is being regularly updated to improve user convenience. A direct link for printing Hajj 2026 visas has recently been added, while pilgrims can also check their complete flight schedules through the app.

According to a spokesperson of the ministry, new information and features are being added in phases in the app.

The Ministry for Religious Affairs has advised the pilgrims to regularly check the “Pak Hajj” app to stay informed about the latest announcements and important instructions.