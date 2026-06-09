Hajj 2027: Pakistan issues passport alert

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has hinted that registration for Hajj 2027 could begin as early as this month, following Saudi Arabia’s traditional practice of starting immediate preparations for the next Hajj season, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson for the ministry, a valid Pakistani passport is mandatory for Hajj 2027 registration. The spokesperson further advised that the passport must remain valid until at least November 16, 2027, urging citizens intending to perform Hajj to renew or apply for their passports as soon as possible.

Registered individuals will have the flexibility to choose between the government Hajj scheme or private tour operators. Additionally, registration is equally mandatory for overseas Pakistanis wishing to perform Hajj in 2027.

Meanwhile, the total cost of the Hajj packages, along with other terms and conditions, will be announced later under the official Hajj Policy 2027.

More than 1.7 million pilgrims performed Hajj 2026, with the majority arriving from outside Saudi Arabia, according to official figures released by the Kingdom’s authorities.

The total number of pilgrims stood at 1,707,301, marking an increase of 34,071, or 2.04%, compared with 1,673,230 pilgrims in the previous year.

Officials said the rise reflects ongoing efforts to streamline pilgrimage operations, expand facilities at entry points, and enhance services for pilgrims amid sustained global demand despite changing regional and international conditions.

They added that the increase also highlights Saudi Arabia’s continued focus on operational efficiency through digitalisation of services, improved crowd-management systems, and enhanced coordination among security, health, and logistical agencies.

According to data released by the General Authority for Statistics, 1,546,655 pilgrims arrived from outside the Kingdom, while 160,646 were Saudi citizens or residents.

Among the foreign pilgrims, 1,485,729 travelled by air, 54,429 entered through land crossings, and 6,497 arrived by sea.

The number of pilgrims benefiting from the Makkah Route Initiative — a programme allowing travellers to complete immigration, passport, and customs procedures at their point of departure — rose to 388,694, compared with 314,337 last year, an increase of approximately 23.7 percent.

The total number of personnel involved in supporting Hajj operations also increased to 441,049 from 420,070 last year. However, the number of volunteers declined to 26,701 from 34,540, marking a decrease of 22.7 percent.

The General Authority for Statistics said the figures were compiled using administrative data provided by the Ministry of Interior under a statistical framework adopted in recent Hajj seasons to ensure accuracy and reliability.