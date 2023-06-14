Hajj expenditure reduced to $3900 from $5000: minister

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Talha Mahmood said Hajj expenditure has been reduced to $3,900 from $5,000 as a result of the prudent policies of the coalition government.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said over four billion rupees have been returned to pilgrims and any remaining amount will also be given back to them.

The Minister further explained that airfare as well as the cost of transportation within Saudi Arabia, accommodation, and food is included in the package of 3900 dollars. He said pilgrims’ stay at Mina and Arafat has also been covered in this scheme, Radio Pakistan reported.

Replying to a question, Talha Mahmood said eighty per cent of Pakistani pilgrims have been provided accommodations close to Markaziya in Madina.

He said utmost transparency has been emphasized during this Hajj season. He said he himself deposited over one point one million rupees to the account of the Ministry of Religious Affairs for Hajj and he is ready to pay more if the need arises. He categorically stated that state money will not be spent on any individual to perform Hajj.

Regarding the Hajj Moavineen, Talha Mahmood said that they are meant to serve pilgrims and they do not go there to perform Hajj.

Talha Mehmood also dispelled the impression to provide free Hajj facilities to the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and his family.