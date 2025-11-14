Last date for 2nd Hajj expenses installment tomorrow: Religious Ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony (MoRA) has announced that tomorrow (Saturday) is the final day for depositing the second installment of Hajj expenses.

According to ministry spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, designated banks will remain open on Saturday to collect Hajj dues.

He urged pilgrims intending to perform Hajj under the government scheme to ensure timely payment of the second installment and to obtain computerized bank receipts to avoid cancellation of their applications.

Earlier, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf called on applicants to submit their dues before November 15 at the designated banks. According to ministry sources, the amount due in the second installment is Rs 650,000.

The minister said that pilgrims will receive confirmation of payment through the ‘Pak Hajj’ mobile application. He added that, as in previous years, pilgrims will be provided with a large trolley bag, hand-carry bag, and scarves for women. Each pilgrim will also receive a Saudi mobile SIM card with internet access and 300 to 600 free minutes for communication with their families.

Pilgrims will have access to folding mattresses, air-conditioned camps, and chip-sam walls, similar to the facilities provided last year.

Regarding the Hajj Nazim Scheme, introduced last year to guide and assist pilgrims, the minister said it will be strengthened this year, with one Hajj Nazim appointed for every 150 pilgrims.

He further said that the process of returning Rs 3.5 billion to pilgrims—following differences in accommodation costs in the Mina and Mecca zones—has already begun.