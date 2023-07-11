29.9 C
Hajj flight leaves behind pilgrims’ luggage at Dubai airport

KARACHI: A Fly Dubai Hajj flight brought back pilgrims but left their luggage at Dubai airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Karachi-bound flight from Medina reached its final destination via Dubai but left the luggage of pilgrims at Dubai airport.

The passengers had to wait for several hours for their luggage at Karachi Airport after arriving at Jinnah Airport on a connecting flight from Dubai.

The troubled passengers protested against the authorities over their mismanagement and irresponsibility.

However, the airline authorities said that the passengers’ luggage will be sent through an alternative flight.

This is not the first time that such an incident happened. Earlier in 2022, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight night brought back passengers but left their luggage at Dubai Airport.

According to details, the PIA flight, P-212, which reached Karachi from Islamabad, had left behind the luggage of 20 passengers back at the city’s airport.

The troubled passengers protested against the PIA authority over their mismanagement and irresponsibility. The protestors appealed to the higher authorities to take notice of the incident.

