Hajj pilgrims get relaxation by Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: The Saudi Arabia government has granted relaxation for Hajj pilgrims by extending the permission to board the air passengers due to delayed issuance of visas, ‘exceptionally for this year 2022’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The pilgrims have been granted an extended period for reaching Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj who were earlier facing issues due to delayed issuance of their visas.

A notification was issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) which read that the pilgrims could enter Saudi Arabia by 12:00 midnight on July 7 now.

It announced the extension of allowing the airlines to board pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, exceptionally for 2022.

The Hajj pilgrims will be allowed ‘entry to the Kingdom through King Abdulaziz International Airport to whom have pilgrimage visas exceptionally for this year, until 11:59 PM on Thursday, July 07th, 2022.’

The authority warned of action against violators of the new order.

The new order will also facilitate the pilgrims trapped at Islamabad International Airport who will leave for Saudi Arabia from Peshawar, Lahore and Islamabad.

