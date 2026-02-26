Religious Affairs Ministry issues new health advisory for Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has issued a new health advisory for Hajj pilgrims, specifying medical restrictions to ensure their safety during the pilgrimage.

According to the advisory, individuals suffering from serious or complicated illnesses will not be permitted to travel for Hajj. Pilgrims with advanced cancer, severe heart disease, or heart failure are restricted from undertaking the journey.

Those with kidney disorders, chronic respiratory conditions, severe lung disease, or serious neurological disorders are also barred from performing Hajj. Additionally, individuals with severe liver disease will not be allowed to travel.

The ministry warned that submitting fake or incorrect medical certificates will lead to legal action. Pilgrims are also advised to strictly follow Saudi regulations, and any violations will be met with strict action.

The Ministry urged all Hajj pilgrims to take special care of their health and comply fully with Saudi laws during the pilgrimage.

Earlier, the Ministry of Religious Affairs decided to fully digitalize Hajj operations for 2026, ARY News reported.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Information Technology on Tuesday to facilitate the digitalization process.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf and Federal Minister of Information Technology Shiza Fatima were in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf stated that the Hajj process is being made more transparent and accessible.

He noted that the digital system will eliminate unnecessary delays and human errors, adding that the initiative will help Pakistan meet international standards.