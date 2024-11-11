Federal govt officially announces Hajj Policy 2025

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday officially announced the Hajj Policy for 2025, detailing the eligibility criteria for pilgrims and how payments will be managed, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain made the formal announcement, sharing key updates from the Hajj Policy 2025.

Hajj Policy 2025 clearly states that the Hajj quota will be divided equally between the government and private schemes, each receiving 50 per cent. Additionally, children under 12 years old will not be allowed to perform Hajj this year as per the policy.

The Hajj Policy 2025 also mentions that in case of a pilgrim’s death, their family would receive Rs2 million in compensation, meanwhile, the injured pilgrims would also be compensated.

The Hajj Policy 2025 introduced a new installment-based payment system for Hajj fees, with priority given to first-time pilgrims. However, those suffering from serious or contagious illnesses will not be allowed to go this year.

Chaudhry Salik while announcing the policy emphasized that efforts will be made to prevent any reduction in the quota. If any quota remains unused from the sponsored scheme, it will be transferred to general pilgrims. A special quota of 5,000 has also been set aside for overseas Pakistanis.

As per the policy the Hajj cost will remain between Rs1.075 million to Rs1.175 million, and the amount of Rs1 hundred thousand owed to pilgrims will be refunded soon.

Under the Hajj Policy 2025 the Hajj fee can be paid in three instalments: Rs2 hundred thousand with the application, Rs4 hundred thousand after the lottery, and the remaining balance before departure for Hajj.

Regarding refunds, he mentioned that no deductions will be made if money is withdrawn before the deadline for applications. However, after the lottery, a Rs50 thousand deduction will be made if the first instalment is refunded, and if the third instalment is not paid, a deduction of Rs2 hundred thousand will apply.

In cases where a pilgrim decides not to go after 10 Feb, the remaining amount will not be refunded, but if the applicant passes away, the above-mentioned deductions will not apply.