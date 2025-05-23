Government holds private operators accountable for Hajj Scandal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has held private tour operators accountable for the problems faced by Hajj pilgrims, ARY News reported.

During a press conference, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf mentioned that the government always makes sure to facilitate the pilgrims.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf disclosed that 25,698 pilgrims, under the private Hajj scheme, will be able to perform Hajj this year.

However, 67,000 pilgrims will not be able to perform because of private tour operators who missed the deadline of February 14, 2025, to deposit the required funds.

For the year 2025, the Hajj quota of Pakistan was 179,000, which was set to be divided equally between the Government and Private Hajj operators.

The Ministry has announced regarding the transferred funds to Saudi account wallets by private Hajj scheme pilgrims that their amount will either be refunded on an immediate basis or adjusted for the next year’s Hajj.

The federal minister mentioned that an inquiry committee has been formed for the investigation of the matter and to identify those who are involved in the Hajj scandal.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf blamed private tour operators for failing to meet deadlines, leaving thousands of pilgrims to suffer and miss their opportunity to perform Hajj.

The government will take strict action against those responsible and involved in the Hajj scandal.

The Saudi government had emphasised that private tour operators should deposit 25% of the funds by February 14.

Regardless of an extension, only 10,000 additional pilgrims successfully submitted their payments.

Eventually, thousands of Pakistani pilgrims became helpless.

The Hajj scandal has caused huge suffering among pilgrims. The government has promised to take severe measures against those responsible.

