Hajra Yamin has a critical advice for girls

Actor Hajra Yamin advised all the young girls out there who are madly in love to never accept disrespect from their partner.

Hajra Yamin was recently seated for a tell-all on a private channel when she spilt some critical piece of advice for young ladies. When asked about the three common mistakes she believes girls make when they are in love, the ‘Jalan’ actor instantly replied with ‘disrespect’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“One thing that I have witnessed myself is girls accepting the disrespectful behaviour of their respective partners,” Yamin added, advising, “First time the man disrespects you, leave him right there and then. Neither disrespect anyone nor accept it towards yourself, because once it happens, it will repeat and continue to happen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin)

Moreover, Yamin urged the ladies to ‘prioritize themself’. “In our culture, the laid-back attitude after marriage is normal, women stop loving themselves,” Yamin stated. “Dedicate an hour to yourself every day to prioritize yourself on the top.”

The actor also suggested the girls to continue aiming high and manifesting their dreams.

When asked about the top qualities she would want in her future life partner, Yamin replied, “Honesty, respect, and a sense of humour.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin)

At another point during the conversation, Yamin revealed that she always carries a taser in her bag for safety purposes and asked all the girls to keep it as well.