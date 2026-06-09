Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s widow, Sutapa Sikdar, found to be in immense impression for Pakistani dramas, especially Hajra Yamin’s powerful performance in her latest episode of ARY Digital’s drama Dr Bahu.

Taking to her official Instagram handle @sadiqidas, the writer noted about Yamin’s performance and called the actor “an underrated gem”.

She continued with her statement, “I have seen her in shows where she has incompetent co-actors… she is so thorough with her scenes that she really doesn’t need a great co-star.”

She further added, “The dynamics of the scenes changed so drastically”. She also praised the writer of the drama, “a well-written and directed show”.

Entertainment writer, Sadiq Saleem, responded to her comment and noted, “Yamin would be elated to read this”. Yamin also responded to the comment with immense gratitude, “Thank you so much for your support, it means so much to me. I’ve been a fan and student of the late Sir Irrfan Khan’s work for as long as I can remember, so this is incredibly special”.

Actress Hajra Yamin has taken social media by storm following her stellar performance in the latest episode of her hit drama. The actress delivered a masterclass in acting during a pivotal, high-stakes scene where her character uncovers her husband’s second marriage to Dr. Amber and her subsequent pregnancy. Fans have lauded Yamin for her exceptional emotional restraint and the depth she poured into the scene.