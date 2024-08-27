‘Sumbul and I are poles apart…’: Hajra Yamin discusses her character from ‘Noor Jahan’

Powerhouse performer Hajra Yamin aka Sumbul of the superhit serial ‘Noor Jahan’ discussed her preparation for the character which she believed is poles apart from what she is in real life.

In a new interview with a digital magazine, Hajra Yamin got candid about her character in the on-air serial ‘Noor Jahan’ and confessed that it wasn’t an easy one to play, given the fact that Sumbul is very different from her off-screen.

“Sumbul was not an easy character to play at all, because she is very different from what I am. We are poles apart,” she said. “I had to lower my voice to get into this character and to portray her as submissive as I could – be it through my voice, body language, hunched shoulders and all.”

Further speaking about the director of the project, the ‘Jalan’ actor added, “Musaddiq Malek was like my fairy godmother on the set and we worked as a team on Sumbul. He had to constantly give me the reminder that this story is of Sumbul and not Hajra. Therefore, I cannot enforce my perspective on the character. Because as Hajra, I used to get offended on several instances, there were multiple examples of insult and humiliation, which used to really irk me, but now that I watch it on screen, it all makes so much sense.”

In the end, Yamin also extended an apology to all the girls like Sumbul in the world, whom she used to judge earlier for their acts, as she realized their life and story after essaying this character.

Apart from Yamin as Sumbul, ‘Noor Jahan’ boasts an ensemble star cast with the likes of Saba Hamid, Kubra Khan, Ali Rehman Khan, Noor Hassan, Zoya Nasir, Ali Raza, Yousuf Bashir Qureshi, Mahmood Aslam and Alina Abbas among others.

The sophomore directorial of young drama director Musaddiq Malek, written by celebrated playwright Zanjabeel Asim Shah, airs every Friday and Saturday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.