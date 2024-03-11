Haleem Adil Sheikh, Ali Zaidi acquitted in rioting case

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and former PTI leader Ali Zaidi on Monday acquitted in a case related to facilitating Hassan Niazi to flee from Karachi’s city court, ARY News reported.

As per details, the acquittal pleas were filed by Haleem Adil Sheikh and Ali Zaidi and both leaders appeared before the city court.

The court announced the verdict and acquitted Zaidi and Haleem Adil from the rioting case.

Earlier, the Judicial Magistrate South court indicted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and former PTI leader Ali Zaidi for facilitating Hassan Niazi in fleeing Karachi’s city court.

Haleem Adil and Ali Zaidi appeared before the court, where both the former lawmakers were charged frame for attempting to get a detained PTI leader, Hassan Niazi freed during his court appearance.

Both Zaidi and Haleem Adil pleaded not guilty in the case. The court adjourned the hearing of the case and summoned the witnesses for the next hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case has been registered against both the accused in the City Court police station.

For the unversed, a local court in Karachi earlier ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh president Haleem Adil in cases pertaining to May 9 riots – wherein military installations were attacked following party founder Imran Khan’s arrest.