Haleem Adil Sheikh, brothers booked in fraud case

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and his three brothers have been booked in a fraud case, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A fraud case was lodged against the PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and his three brothers at the Memon Goth police station over a citizen’s complaint.

The complainant claimed that Haleem’s brother Aleem had promised to give the ownership of a plot in a housing society after receiving Rs60 million on November 26, 2019.

He added that he then found out that the original documents of the land did not exist. The citizen alleged that he had been threatened at gunpoint in a farmhouse for raising his voice over the financial fraud.

Yesterday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh to police on three-day physical remand.

The PTI leader was produced before Karachi ATC in a terror case registered at Mubina Police Station.

During the hearing, the court rejected Haleem Adil Sheikh’s bail plea and handed him over to police on physical remand.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was re-arrested outside the Karachi anti-terrorism court on August 31, hours after an ATC ordered his release orders.

During the hearing, the police sought a physical remand of the former Sindh opposition leader which the ATC rejected.

The court rejected the police request and ordered the immediate release of the PTI Sindh chapter president.

However, Sheikh was immediately taken into custody in another case by Sindh police shortly after his release.

Sheikh, the former opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, who disappeared after the May 9 vandalism, was first arrested on August 30 after he arrived in SHC to seek bail in a vandalism case.

The police were seeking Sheikh’s arrest concerning the May 9 violence.

Sheikh is one of the few PTI leaders who have not abandoned the party.