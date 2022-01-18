Haleem Adil Sheikh demands JIT over SSP Dr Rizwan’s report

KARACHI: Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has demanded the interior ministry to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) over a report on criminal elements submitted by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shikarpur Dr Muhammad Rizwan.

In a letter penned to the interior ministry, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader mentioned that Dr Rizwan had made revelations regarding influential people and cousin of provincial Minister for Labour and Information Saeed Ghani in the report.

The increasing incidents of drug peddling in Chanesar Goth and Mahmoodabad were highlighted by the police officer in the document, he added.

Yesterday, City court Karachi had indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in a defamation case for leveling drug trafficking and other accusations against provincial Minister for Labour and Information Saeed Ghani.

During the hearing, Haleem Adil pleaded not guilty over which, the court summoned witnesses on February 13.

