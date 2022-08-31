Haleem Adil Sheikh files bail plea in another case

KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Wednesday filed a plea seeking bail in the land grabbing case against him, ARY News reported.

Advocate Dino and Khalid Mehmood filed the plea on Haleem Adil’s behalf. The plea stated that the Sindh opposition leader has nothing to do with private housing society land.

The petitioner contended that he was being subjected to “political victimization” and need urgent treatment. He pleaded with the court to grant him bail in the case.

The court will hear bail plea on September 5.

Malir court on Tuesday sent Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh to jail on judicial remand by rejecting the police’s plea for physical remand in land grabbing case.

Haleem Adil Sheikh is accused of encroaching 25 acres of land in Malir. The PTI leader was presented before the court from jail by anti-encroachment officials.

Sheikh complained before the court that he was dragged by his collar during his court appearance and was kept in a ward reserved for hardcore terrorists in the jail. The anti-encroachment officials pleaded the court for physical remand of Haleem Adil for probe in the case, while the defense lawyer opposed the plea citing health issues.

