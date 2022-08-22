Haleem Adil Sheikh gets bail in land grabbing case

KARACHI: An anti-encroachment court on Monday granted bail to Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and PTI leader, Haleem Adil Sheikh in ‘land grabbing’ case, ARY News reported.

Arrested on August 17, Haleem Adil Sheikh was presented before the anti-encroachment court for a hearing on his bail plea.

After hearing the arguments of Haleem Adil Sheikh’s counsel, the PTI leader was granted bail in a ‘land grabbing case’ against a surety bond of Rs100,000.

Furthermore, the court fixed September 8 for the indictment of the accused in the land grabbing case.

Sheikh was taken into custody by the ACE team after, the Sindh High Court had rejected his bail in the ‘land grabbing case.

Charges

A case under land grabbing charges was registered against Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil in Anti Encroachment police station Zone 2.

The FIR includes land grabbing sections and other charges.

According to the complaint, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader along with three other persons illegally occupied 40-acres of public land in the Northern Bypass area of Karachi.

According to the ACE officials, Haleem Adil is allegedly not joining the investigation and despite repetitive notices, he failed to appear before the ACE.

