Haleem Adil Sheikh gets interim bail in protest case

KARACHI: The court has granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in a protest case in Sachal police station after party chairman Imran Khan’s possible arrest from his Zaman Park residence, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, Haleem Adil Sheikh’s counsel told the court that protest is their democratic right and politically motivated cases were registered against party workers.

Furthermore, the court ordered to submit surety bonds worth Rs 10 thousand.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed off a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking cancellation of arrest warrants issued for party chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

IHC announced the verdict after reserving it earlier in the day and directed Imran Khan to submit the undertaking, wherein he assured that he would appear in court on March 18, to the trail court.

LHC stops police operation at Zaman Park

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stopped police operation at former premier Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence till 10am today (Thursday), putting a halt to day-long clashes that had erupted after police tried to arrest the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case.

Zaman park operation

Islamabad police team on Tuesday reached Lahore to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan after a district and sessions court issued his non-bailable arrest warrants for failing to attend the hearing in Toshakhana reference.

The court of ADSJ Zafar Iqbal restored non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran in the Toshakhana reference. It instructed the police to arrest the PTI chief and present him in court by March 18.

In a statement, the Islamabad police spokesperson said that they have reached Lahore to arrest PTI chief on court orders. Later, party workers and police officials clashed outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The Islamabad police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse PTI workers gathered outside party chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

