Haleem Adil’s petition against Saeed Ghani dismissed

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition moved by PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh seeking constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT) to carry out a probe against Sindh information minister Saeed Ghani over his alleged links with drug peddlers, land mafia and other criminals.

A two-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, dismissed the petition terming it non-maintainable.

Also Read: Haleem Adil Sheikh demands JIT over SSP Dr Rizwan’s report

A lawyer representing Haleem Adil Sheikh stated before the court that SSP Dr Rizwan in a report in Jan 2018 claimed that the provincial minister had links with drug peddlers, land mafia and other criminals.

The report exposed the names of drug peddlers as well as those of their patrons, including police officials, Mr Ghani and his brother, but no action has been taken against them, he lamented.

Also Read: Nexus between Saeed Ghani’s brother, criminals exposed

The counsel said a case was registered against a few people but no action was taken against big fishes, adding that the entire world knew who was behind drug peddling in Karachi’s ChanesarGoth and Mehmoodabad.

He said letters were written to the chief secretary, the provincial police chief, and other institutions in this regard but to no avail.

Comments