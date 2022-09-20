Haleem Adil Sheikh seeks details of relief aid distribution

KARACHI: Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has asked the provincial government to provide details of relief aid distribution to the flood victims across the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA has written a letter to Chief Secretary Sindh and sought details of distribution of tents, ration bags and other relief items among the flood affectees.

He criticized the provincial government for not revealing the regions, where they had claimed to distribute relief aid. The Opposition leader also sought details of global and national funds allocated for the victims.

Haleem Adil Shaikh noted that billions of rupees were released to Irrigation Department in past 14 years, yet many cities and villages have been submerged by floods due to cracks in the canals and sewers. He also inquired why no action has been taken against the irrigation officials.

The PTI leader also inquired about the measures to curb the water-borne viral diseases being spread across the flood-affected regions.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh focal person for flood relief said that almost 2,962 relief camps were working for the victims in the affected regions. “Over 0.5 million affectees were shifted to relief camps,” he added.

As per division-wise break-up, 296 relief camps were set up in Hyderabad, 579 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 50 in Mir Pur Khas, 269 in Sukkur, 1,727 in Larkana, and 41 in Karachi.

Furthermore, the provincial government has distributed 263,750 tents and 2.1 million mosquito nets to the flood-affectees.

