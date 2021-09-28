Haleem Adil to move SC in CM Sindh disqualification case

KARACHI: Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday announced to challenge the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) verdict in CM Sndh Murad Ali Shah disqualification case, ARY News reported.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah as a member of the Sindh Assembly.

Talking to the news, Haleem Adil Sheikh said he respects the decision of the Sindh High Court and announced to move to the Supreme Court (SC) into the matter.

“We will file an appeal in the SC against SHC’s verdict,” Sheikh was quoted as saying.

Sheikh said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had disqualified Murad Ali Shah in 2013 over submitting a false declaration about his dual nationality before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The opposition leader said that Shah got re-elected during the 2018 general elections but he did not submit an affidavit of leaving his dual nationality.

Earlier, a two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh announced its verdict on the admissibility of the petition moved by PTI MPA and opposition leader in the provincial assembly.

The bench dismissed the petition for being non-maintainable. The court had reserved a verdict on the maintainability of the petition after a preliminary hearing on Sept 16.