Haleem Adil Sheikh’s residence surrounded by police teams in Karachi

KARACHI: Heavy contingents of police force surrounded the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh who is accused in two cases pertaining to terrorism, attempted murder, threat to kill and land grabbing, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Karachi police registered FIRs against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh under terrorism act and land grabbing charges.

The cases were registered against Sheikh in Anti Encroachment police station Zone 2 and Gulshan-e-Maymaar Police Station.

The FIRs include land grabbing sections and sections related to terrorism. The terrorism FIR was registered by government officer Abdul Waleed.

Police teams have surrounded Sheikh’s residence late Saturday night. The politician told the media that police officials are present outside his residence.

After staying for almost an hour, the police teams returned from the residence after checking the bail orders. More than six police vans reached Sheikh’s residence today.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi granted pre-arrest bail to PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The court granted pre-arrest bail to Haleem Adil and 3 others till May 21 and directed the politician to submit Rs50,000 surety bonds for the purpose.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh opposition leader had been imprisoned for one and a half months in multiple cases in 2021 for interference in official affairs, insurrection and aerial firing.

