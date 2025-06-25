Half of Pakistan population goes down to poverty line says Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that the half of Pakistan’s population has reached to below the poverty line, but rulers only have only been engaged in increasing their salaries.

Former prime minister addressing a press conference here said that the ongoing tax system has not been based on justice and urged for changing this taxation system. “This tax system is compelling people to tax evasion,” he said.

He said that the budget doesn’t offer any reforms neither changed any mechanism. “The situation could not be improved if no reforms introduced,” he said.

He urged government to cut its expenditures down and decreasing the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Shahid Khaqan said that no relief will be possible until the government doesn’t reduce its expenditure. “This budget has proved that this system could not be run,” he said.

He said the salaried class paying 600 billion rupees tax and additional burden also piled over the salaried class.

He suggested for a tax system in which all people paying taxes.