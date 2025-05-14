Halle Bailey gets restraining order against ex-partner DDG

A Los Angeles judge has granted a restraining order to Hollywood starlet Halle Bailey, who said her ex-boyfriend, rapper and YouTuber DDG, has been repeatedly violent with her and she fears for herself and the baby they have together.

The judge on Tuesday ordered DDG, whose legal name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., to stay away from Halle Bailey and their 17-month-old son, Halo, until a June 6 hearing.

“Throughout our relationship, Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me,” claimed ‘The Little Mermaid’ star in the documents. “I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son, Halo, from his ongoing abuse.”

However, a message seeking comment from a representative for Granberry was not immediately answered.

Notably, Bailey, 25, and DDG, 27, were in a relationship from 2022 until last year, and since their breakup, there have been ‘multiple acts of physical violence’, she said.

In a January incident that she recounts in detail, Bailey said that her ex-partner was repeatedly calling her a ‘bitch’ as she tried to strap the baby into a seat inside his car.

“The next thing I knew, things got physical between us,” she added. “We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.”

Bailey even included photos of her tooth and bruises on her arms in the filing.

In March, she said DDG entered her house when she wasn’t home and texted her a photo of her bed along with a threatening message suggesting she was having sex with other men.

A few days later, she said, he berated her when she did not want to send their sick baby on a visit with him, and smashed the Ring camera on her porch when he realised it was recording the confrontation. She said when she called a relative for help, he took her phone and got into his car, slamming the door on her as she was holding the baby. Bailey filed a police report over the incident.

She also asked for DDG to be ordered to stop using his streaming platforms on Twitch and YouTube to turn his followers against her.

“Whenever he wishes to cause upset, he starts bad-mouthing me to his several million of fans,” she noted in the documents. “He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media.”

The YouTuber was also ordered not to possess any weapons, or the judge can extend the order for up to five years at the June 6 hearing.

