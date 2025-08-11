David Justice reveals shocking reason of divorce from Halle Berry

Baseball outfielder and ex-husband of Hollywood diva Halle Berry, David Justice, revealed the shocking reason their marriage ended after three years.

In his latest podcast appearance on ‘All the Smoke’, David Justice, 59, who was married to Halle Berry, 58, from 1993 to 1996, in both their first marriage, revealed that their relationship ended this soon, mainly because he was planning to have kids with the Hollywood A-lister, and did not find her ‘motherly’ enough for his children.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

“My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast,” Justice confessed, adding that it was only about five months into marriage and the two were still in the ‘honeymoon state’ when he began having doubts.

“So, I’m looking at my mom — and I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know? Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’ At that time, as a young guy — she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues,” he explained.

According to Justice, another major reason was that he and Berry ‘spent a lot of time apart’ owing to their different careers.

“Honestly, we probably could have made it if I knew about therapy. If we knew about therapy, we probably could have made it,” Justice admitted in the end.

Also Read: Halle Berry teases marriage plans with longtime partner Van Hunt