30.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Hamas confirms 3 fighters killed infiltrating Israel from Lebanon

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

BEIRUT: Hamas claimed responsibility Sunday for two infiltrations from Lebanon to Israel that killed three of its fighters, as war rages between the Gaza-based militants and Israel.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, said its members were “able… to blow up the border fence and… go forth inside occupied Palestine,” clashing with “the enemy”, whose planes targeted the fighters, killing three on Saturday.

Israeli forces on Saturday had said they killed several “terrorists” trying to cross from Lebanon.

In their statement, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades also claimed responsibility for an incident on Friday at the border when the group “advanced to go forth into occupied Palestine and was able to clash with the Zionist enemy army and withdraw peacefully,” on Friday.

Two Lebanese security sources had said on Friday that Israel shelled the southern Lebanon border region, after a blast occurred on the border fence, according to the Israeli army.

One of the security sources said the shelling followed an infiltration attempt from the Lebanese side of the border, while the Israeli army said it was responding to a blast that caused “light damage” to the border barrier.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.