Hamas refutes reports of accepting disarmament under Trump's peace plan

DOHA: Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi has denied media reports that the Palestinian resistance force has allegedly agreed to lay down arms under US President Donald Trump’s plan for settling the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas’ official Telegram account posted that Mahmoud Mardawi has denied false allegations by the Al Hadath television channel and other media outlets on the progress in the Gaza ceasefire talks and the movement’s position on the issue of the surrender of arms.

“We categorically deny the fabricated allegations published by several media outlets about the course of the ceasefire negotiations and Hamas’ position on handing over weapons,” senior Hamas member Mahmoud Mardawi said in a statement.

He called these media reports “baseless and aimed to distort Hamas’ stance and mislead public opinion.”

Mardawi urged media outlets to verify information and rely on credible sources, advising journalists to avoid falling for rumors or unverified claims.

Earlier in the day, the Al Arabiya and Al Hadath television channels reported, citing their sources, that Hamas had notified the United States that it agreed to lay down arms.

On September 29, the White House presented the U.S. president’s comprehensive plan to resolve the Gaza conflict, which consists of 20 points. The proposal includes a temporary external administration of the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Israel has expressed its support for the plan.

On October 3, Hamas handed over its response to Trump’s proposal to the mediator. It voiced readiness to release all living Israeli hostages held in the enclave and hand over the bodies.

Earlier, the resistance fraction also confirmed its readiness to turn over the responsibility of running Gaza to a Palestinian body of independent technocrat politicians. However, Hamas noted that the remaining points of Trump’s plan regarding the future of Gaza should be discussed within a “comprehensive Palestinian national framework.”

Delegations from Hamas, Israel and the United States are due to convene in Egypt for talks today.

The envoys are set to meet in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, on the eve of the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack that sparked the war.

Both Hamas and Israel have responded positively to Trump’s roadmap to end the fighting and release captives in Gaza in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails, though the details still need to be ironed out.