Hamas says to dissolve its Gaza govt when technocrat body takes over

GAZA: Hamas group has agreed to cede power to technocratic committee under President Trump-brokered plan.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the group will dissolve its existing government in Gaza once a Palestinian technocratic committee takes over the territory, as mandated under the US-brokered peace plan. But the group gave no specifics on when the change will take place.

Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, the Palestinians’ internationally recognised representative, have not announced the names of the technocrats, who are not supposed to be politically affiliated, and it remains unclear if they will be cleared by Israel and the United States.

The “Board of Peace”, an international body led by US President Donald Trump, is supposed to oversee the government and other aspects of the ceasefire that took effect on October 10, including disarming Hamas and deploying an international security force. The board’s members have not been announced.

Meanwhile, the post-ceasefire death toll continued to rise in Gaza, with Israeli gunfire killing three Palestinians, according to Palestinian hospital officials.