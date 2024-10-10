Hamas says Israel kills cameraman of Gaza TV network

GAZA CITY, Palestine: Hamas accused Israel of killing a cameraman for a television station it operates in the Gaza Strip, while Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera also blamed Israeli forces for wounding one of its journalists in the territory’s north.

Muhammad al-Tanani, a cameraman for Al-Aqsa TV, was buried Wednesday afternoon by colleagues at the Al-Ahli Arab hospital in northern Gaza City, according to AFP journalists.

In a statement, Hamas’s press office called his killing an “despicable crime” and said the Israeli army was “fully responsible”, without offering details of the circumstances of his death.

Al Jazeera, meanwhile, said Wednesday that one of its cameramen, Fadi al-Wahidi, was “injured by Israeli gunfire in northern Gaza, becoming the second Al Jazeera cameraman to be injured in an Israeli attack this week”.

According to an AFP journalist who was present, Wahidi was wounded in the neck in Jabalia, north of Gaza City, while covering Israeli operations in an area the army had previously told civilians to evacuate.

Al Jazeera said on X that his condition was critical.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment on the two incidents.

Israel’s military has repeatedly accused journalists from Al Jazeera of links to Hamas or its ally Islamic Jihad.

The network has fiercely denied these accusations and said Israel systematically targets its employees in the Gaza Strip.

Four Al Jazeera journalists have been killed since the war in Gaza began, and the network’s office in the territory has been bombed.