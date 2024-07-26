web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 26, 2024
- Advertisement -

Hamas leader in West Bank dies in Israeli custody

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

A Hamas leader in the West Bank died in Israeli custody, Palestinian authorities said Friday.

Mustafa Muhammad Abu Ara, 63, died after being moved from a prison in southern Israel to a hospital, according to a joint statement by the Palestinian Authority’s prisoners affairs body and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club watchdog.

“We mourn the passing of the leader and prisoner Sheikh Mustafa Muhammad Abu Ara and hold the occupation responsible for his assassination through deliberate medical neglect,” Hamas said in a statement.

Abu Ara was arrested in October while suffering severe health problems, the Palestinian body and the watchdog said.

During his detainment he was subjected to torture and starvation, they added.

Israel’s military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Palestinian authorities accused Israel this month of waging an abusive “war of revenge” against Palestinian detainees since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

At the time, the Israeli military said it “rejects outright allegations concerning systematic abuse of detainees”, adding that it acts within international law.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.