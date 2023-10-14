Hamas leader meets Fazlur Rehman, discusses Palestine situation

ISLAMABAD: Hamas leader Dr Naji Zuhair on Saturday called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and apprised him of the current situation in Palestine, ARY News reported.

The meeting was also attended by former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Senator Talha Mehmood, Mufti Abrar Ahmad, and Syed Salman Gilani.

During the meeting, the Hamas leader shared insights on the conditions in Palestine and the ongoing Israeli aggression.

Dr Naji Zaheer will take part in the Mufti Mahmood conference organized by JUI-F. Additionally, founder and former head of Hamas, Khalid Meshaal, will address the conference via video link.

Earlier, Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal held a telephonic conversation with head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed the ongoing conflict with Israel.

According to the spokesman, Meshaal lauded the JUI-F for celebrating ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ – a surprise attack launched by Palestinian group Hamas against Israel.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they stood by Palestinians amid the conflict, adding that they will leave Palestinian brothers and sisters alone under any circumstances.

He also urged human rights organisations to take notice of Israel’s brutalities in Gaza – which killed over 1800 Palestinians.

Israeli strikes on Gaza since Hamas’s deadly cross-border attack have killed at least 1,900 people, including 614 children, the territory’s health ministry said.

Some 370 women were among those killed in the seven days of air strikes, the Hamas-run health ministry said. It added that 7,696 people have been wounded.

Hamas took about 150 Israeli, foreign and dual national hostages back to Gaza in the initial attack, Israel has said.

Thousands of Palestinians fled to southern Gaza in search of refuge on Friday after Israel called for over a million of them to evacuate the north of the blockaded enclave before an expected ground offensive.

It comes amid continued strikes on the strip in retaliation for a surprise weekend attack by Hamas, the deadliest in Israel’s history.