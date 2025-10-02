Hamas slams Israel's interception of Gaza flotilla as 'piracy and terrorism'

Nousseirat: Hamas on Thursday called Israel’s interception of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla a “crime of piracy and maritime terrorism against civilians”, urging “all defenders of freedom in the world” to denounce it.

This interception “in international waters, as well as the arrest of activists and journalists” aboard the ships “constitutes a treacherous act of aggression”, “which adds to the dark record of crimes committed” by Israel, the Palestinian militant group said in a statement.

The aid convoy, known as the Global Sumud Flotilla, consisted of around 45 vessels carrying humanitarian supplies, politicians, and international activists — including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. The flotilla departed from Spain last month, aiming to break Israel’s longstanding naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, where the United Nations has warned of a deepening humanitarian crisis and famine.

The Israeli navy intercepted several vessels in the flotilla after issuing warnings against entering waters it claims are under its blockade. Thunberg’s ship was among those stopped.

One of its main ships, the Alma, was “aggressively circled by an Israeli warship”, the group said, before another vessel, the Sirius, was subjected to “similar harassing manoeuvres”.

-‘International law violation’-

The flotilla had earlier vowed to press on with its bid to deliver aid to the devastated coastal territory despite what it called “intimidation” tactics by the Israeli military.

It said on X it remained “vigilant as we enter the area where the previous flotillas were intercepted and/or attacked”.

In Italy, which has already seen a general strike in support of the flotilla, hundreds turned out late on Wednesday in Rome in its support.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Naples blocked trains at the southern Italian city’s main station for around an hour before being cleared by police.

Unions have called for another strike on Friday to urge stronger action from the government against Israel’s actions.

Turkey’s foreign minister called it “an act of terrorism that constitutes the most serious violation of international law and endangers the lives of innocent civilians”.

Israel blocked similar attempts in June and July.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the activists posed no threat and urged Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu not to consider them one either.