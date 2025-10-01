Hamas wants to amend disarmament clause in Trump plan: source

DOHA, Qatar: Hamas officials want amendments to clauses on disarmament in US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, a Palestinian source close to the group’s leadership told AFP on Wednesday.

Hamas negotiators held discussions Tuesday with Turkish, Egyptian and Qatari officials in Doha, the source said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters and adding the group needed “two or three days at most” to respond.

Trump’s plan, backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages by Hamas within 72 hours, the group’s disarmament and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

But the Palestinian source said: “Hamas wants to amend some of the clauses such as the one on disarmament and the expulsion of Hamas and faction cadres.”

Hamas leaders also want “international guarantees for a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip” and guarantees of no assassinations inside or outside the territory.

Six people were killed in an Israeli attack on Hamas officials meeting in Doha to discuss an earlier ceasefire proposal last month.

The source said Hamas was also in touch with “other regional and Arab parties”, without giving details.

Another source familiar with the negotiations told AFP that the Palestinian group was split over Trump’s plan.

“So far there are two views within Hamas: the first supports unconditional approval because the important thing is to have a ceasefire guaranteed by Trump, provided that the mediators guarantee Israel’s implementation of the plan,” the source said, also requesting anonymity for the same reasons.

But others have “great reservations on important clauses”, the source added.

“They reject disarmament and for any Palestinian citizen to be taken away from Gaza,” the source said.

“They support a conditional agreement with clarifications that take into account demands by Hamas and the resistance factions so that the occupation of the Gaza Strip is not legitimised while the resistance is criminalised,” they added.

“Some factions reject the plan, but discussions are ongoing, and things will become clearer soon.”