Hamid Khan tells details about meeting with Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hamid Khan has revealed the details of his meeting with former prime minister and party Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, Hamid Khan said that he met the former premier at his request. “During the meeting, Imran Khan admitted the mistakes with a big heart,” he added.

According to Hamid Khan, Imran Khan admitted that Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen have played a negative role and accepted his reservations about both the politicians.

“Imran Khan admits that Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen caused damaged to the party,” he said, adding he also believed that the Establishment should not play any role in politics.

Hamid Khan further said that he believed the role of the Establishment under the Constitution was only to defend the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Disgruntled PTI leader Hamid Khan met ousted prime minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The prominent lawyer along with other founding members of PTI held a meeting with Imran Khan. The meeting discussed the country’s overall political situation, the sources said.

Hamid Khan – a prominent lawyer – has served as the chairman executive committee (CEC) & Vice-Chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council, former vice-Chairman of the Punjab Bar Council, and former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan.

