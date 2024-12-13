Hamid Raza says TORs for talks with government finalised

Chairman of the Sunni Ittehad Council and member National Assembly, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, said that the terms of reference for dialogues have been finalised, and it is now up to the government to decide whether it wishes to engage in negotiations or not.

During a talk with media outside the parliament that the chief of the SIC, the ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said that as of now, there have been no negotiations; however, the matter is being addressed in the party’s meetings.

He also mentioned that only the PTI founder will provide guidelines for the dialogues from jail.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza indicated that any developments concerning the talks will be communicated to the media by Friday evening.

Meanwhile, an important meeting of opposition leaders has been convened to deliberate on the current political situation.

According to the information available, the meeting will take place at the residence of PkMAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and others are expected to participate in the meeting. Additionally, Allama Nasir Abbas and several others will also be in attendance.

Earlier on Thursday, PTI leader Asad Qaiser called on Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq to discuss formal beginning of dialogue with the government.

The two leaders exchanged views over creating consensus between sides over the issues of the national interest and cooling down political temperatures and confrontation.

“You convince your party’s hardliners, I will convince my people,” Ayaz Sadiq told Assad Qaiser.

The PTI leadership has requested for meeting with the party’s founder in jail. “We will further consult with him,” Assad Qaiser said.

PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai earlier said that the civil disobedience movement will be launched from December 14 if the talks won’t start.

Talking to media Yousafzai said that the government ministers issuing non-serious statements with regard to talks.

“There are no differences neither morale down in the party ranks after November 26,” PTI leader said. “Every person will follow the command if the PTI’s founder given a sit-in call today,” he further said.